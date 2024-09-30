Amar Kaushik’s directorial Stree 2 is witnessing a never-seen-before blockbuster run at the Indian box office. The horror-comedy flick has surpassed expectations with each passing day of its theatrical run. It has now achieved collections which were predicted to be its lifetime total. Scroll below for the day 46 update!

The Stree Sequel saw Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reprising their characters from the first part. The pre-release hype was massive as the trailer and initial promos very well clicked with the audience. Despite a clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, the highest-ever paid previews proved that the film would achieve greater heights in its lifetime. However, the trend has been unimaginable as it has achieved many milestones.

Box Office Collection Day 46

Stree 2 has scored the highest weekend 7 of all time, as it added 2.75 crores to the kitty on Sunday. This is an impressive growth of 25% compared to 2.20 crores raked in on Saturday. The overall collections after 46 days now stand at 615.66 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise breakup of Stree 2 below:

Week 1: 307.80 crores (including paid previews)

(including paid previews) Week 2: 145.80 crores

Week 3: 72.83 crores

Week 4: 37.75 crores

Week 5: 25.72 crores

Week 6: 19.72 crores

Weekend 7: 6.04 crores

Remains unaffected by Devara

Trade analysts predicted Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 will be impacted due to Jr NTR’s arrival with Devara. In fact, many stated that the horror-comedy flick will be pushed out of theatres. But clearly, it has surpassed every roadblock and continues to be unstoppable at the box office.

It will be exciting to see how the blockbuster film now fairs during its seventh week. The end is near, but many milestones may be unlocked. The only unfortunate part is that it won’t be able to beat Jawan (640.42 crores) in its lifetime despite such a remarkable run due to the considerable margin.

