Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi has been an impressive offering at the Kannada box office. The movie received a thumbs up from the critics and masses alike for its endearing plot and honest performances. However, the film still struggles to enter the 20 crore mark since the day-wise collections have moved at a snail’s pace. Let us look at the movie’s 46-day box office collection.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Box Office Collection Day 46

On its 46th day, the Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer saw a slight growth. It earned 0.07 crore, a little growth from its 45th-day collections, wherein the film had earned around 0.05 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 18.33 crore. While this number is again not alarming, crossing the 20 crore mark might remain a distant dream for the film. It needs to witness a drastic growth in its collections to reach the 20 crore mark.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Faced A Tough Competition From Bheema

The Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer clashed with the Kannada action film Bheema, headlined by Duniya Vijay. However, Bheema’s massy genre and a slightly earlier release emerged triumphant. This resulted in it earning around 20 crore and leaving the rom-com behind when it comes to box office collections.

About The Movie

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi has been directed by Srinivas Raju. Apart from Ganesh and Malvika Nair, the movie also stars Saranya Shetty, Ramakrishna, and Srinivasa Murthy in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around the whirlwind romance of star-crossed lovers belonging to two different sections of society. While Krishnam (Ganesh) is the son of a billionaire, Pranaya (Malvika Nair) is an orphan. The crux of the plot is about how the two conquer all the obstacles to make their love come to fruition.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

