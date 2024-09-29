Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi was an entertaining offering at the Kannada box office and received a stellar response. Not only was it praised critically, but it also garnered a decent box-office collection. However, the movie is still struggling to cross the 20 crore bracket. Let us take a look at its 45-day box office collection.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Box Office Day 45

On its 45th day, the Ganesh and Malvika Nair film’s India net collection was 18.26 crore. While this number is not insufficient, the movie is still struggling to reach the 20 crore bracket. It will still be interesting to see whether the movie manages to achieve this mark or wraps up its theatrical release after coming so close to the target.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Saw A Slight Increase In Collections

Interestingly, the Kannada film saw a slight increase in its collection compared to its last five days. The movie earned 0.05 crore on its 45th day. This was a little progress, as the movie had dropped below the 0.04 crore mark with its last few day’s collections. However, a further upward graph in the collections needs to be seen if the 20 crore target needs to be achieved.

About Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi

The movie is a sweet rom-com about star-crossed lovers who fall for each other despite belonging to different societal statuses. Krishnam (Ganesh) is the son of a millionaire who falls in love with Pranaya (Malvika Nair), an orphan. He pretends to be her driver to be close to her and win her love. Despite their social differences, they embark on a whirlwind romance. Srinivas Raju directed the movie. It also stars Saranya Shetty, Ramakrishna, and Srinivasa Murthy in supporting roles. Some of the foot-tapping songs from the film have already become chartbusters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

