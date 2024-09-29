The Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was an entertaining offering at the Tollywood box office, which was critically acclaimed and did well at the box office. One of the most eventful milestones of the movie was that it finally managed to breach the 100-crore club after a lot of waiting. Now, as the movie is all set to end its theatrical run soon, let us look at how much it earned at the box office on its 31st day.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 31

The Nani starrer’s India net collections came to 63.05 crore. At the same time, the gross collection came to 74.39 crore. The overseas collection was a decent 26 crore. This led to the worldwide collection coming to 100.39 crore. The movie is now earning around 1 lakh with its daywise collection, and it’s unlikely that it will tick off any more milestones after this.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram To End Its Theatrical Run Soon

Yes, you heard that right! Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will be bidding farewell to the theatrical box office soon. Courtesy, it’s OTT release on Netflix. The actioner was released on the OTT streaming platform on September 26, 2024. This only means that the Nani starrer will soon wrap up its theatrical run. However, it has managed to impress during its tenure, with the only regret being unable to recover its budget. For the unversed, the movie is the most expensive movie of Nani’s career, being mounted at a scale of 80 crore. However, its India net collections are still within the 60 crore bracket. The movie will not be able to recover its budget now and will be concluding its theatrical run before that.

About The Movie

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has been directed by Vivek Athreya. It stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. The movie further stars SJ Suryah as the main antagonist.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

