Jr NTR has flexed his muscle power in USA-Canada and exceeded all expectations. Coming after the thunderous success of RRR, the actor delivered a blast in the form of Devara, which recorded one of the biggest Indian openings at the North American box office. In the process, it has left behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal by a huge margin. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Internationally, the USA is one of the biggest markets for Telugu films. Over the years, the country has witnessed a significant increase in the Telugu population, thus helping the Tollywood films to mint big moolah. From Tollywood, Jr NTR is one such actor who has built a strong and loyal fan base there. And now, with the halo effect of RRR coming into play, his latest action entertainer has hit it out of the park.

For those who don’t know, RRR had registered an outstanding start of $5.5 million at the North American box office (USA and Canada), which equals 46.04 crores in INR. However, that film had the brand of SS Rajamouli backing it. This time, other than Jr NTR, there was no force supporting Devara, and still, the film managed to deliver a superb start.

As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Devara pulled off a start of $3.77 million, which equals 31.56 crores in INR. With such a start, the film has registered the fifth biggest Indian opening of all time at the North American box office. In the meantime, it surpassed Animal by a big margin. For the unversed, Animal started off its journey at $2.77 million (23.19 crores in INR).

Take a look at the top Indian openers at the North American box office (including premieres):

Kalki 2898 AD – $5.56 million RRR – $5.50 million Baahubali 2 – $4.6 million Salaar – $3.84 million Devara – $3.77 million Animal – $2.77 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

