Rajinikanth is gearing up to create a hysteria at the box office. In fact, the superstar has already started conquering the USA box office with its advance sales. Inititally, the advance sales for the film had a roaring start with 7 sold out shows, once it commenced.

Vettaiyan Box Office Sales

Currently with 10 days till the premiere, the Rajinikanth starrer has registered an advance sales of $152K at the USA box office. Meanwhile, the pre-sales for the premiere day in North American territory was recorded at $275K.

The film has started its booking at the ticket window on a terrific note with almost 6K sold tickets in the USA for only 389 shows. Once the shows gets added and the advance sales acquires its full potential we might witness a tsunami at the box office! Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rajinikanth, the film also stars Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

Vettaiyan VS Jailer USA Advance Sales

With 10 days remaining to the premiere, Vettaiyan has recorded a pre-sale of $152K in the USA. This is almost 18% of the final advance sales for the premiere day of Rajinikanth’s last film, Jailer, in the USA. Jailer recorded an advance sales of almost $802K for the premiere day.

Vettaiyan VS The Greatest Of All Time USA Advance Sales

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth‘s upcoming film has registered 21% of the advance sales registered by Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time. The advance sales for the premiere day of The GOAT in the USA were recorded at $708K, which was huge. It is yet to be seen if Jailer crosses these huge numbers once the advance sales gears up with more shows and locations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

