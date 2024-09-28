Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has entered its seventh week and refuses to slow down. It was predicted to face the impact of Devara, but clearly, nothing can possibly affect its unstoppable run. An impressive jump was witnessed on Sunday. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 45.

Stree 2 was released in theatres on August 15, 2024, which coincided with Independence Day. There was a three-way clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, but the horror-comedy flick was the only one to survive the race. Amar Kaushik‘s directorial has achieved many milestones in its run and is currently the most profitable film of 2024.

Day 45 Early Estimates!

On the seventh Saturday, Stree 2 witnessed an impressive boost in the collection and brought in around 2.20-2.50 crores. This is a growth of around 101-129% compared to Friday collections of 1.09 crores. Clearly, Jr NTR led Devara has no effect on this blockbuster movie, which has surprised us since the beginning.

The overall collections after 45 days will now land somewhere between 612.91-613.21 crores. Given the current pace, there is a chance that Stree 2 will cross the 615 crore mark by the end of this weekend. That was the total expected to be its lifetime figure, but clearly, there are many more surprises in the store!

More about Stree 2

The Stree sequel starred an ensemble cast of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in a special song along with a small cameo in the movie. Akshay Kumar also marked a special appearance and is rumored to play the lead antagonist in the upcoming part.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Devara Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Trends: Dives Straight Into 100 Crore Club, Jr NTR Mania Is Widespread!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News