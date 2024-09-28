Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 has surpassed expectations yet again at the box office. With the arrival of Jr NTR’s Devara, collections were predicted to dip. In fact, there was fear that the horror comedy flick would be washed out of ticket windows. But what happened was unimaginable as it held its fort super strong. Scroll below for the updates on day 44.

There are not many options at the Hindi box office currently. There were no new releases this Friday. Kareena Kapoor Khan led The Buckingham Murders is performing at the lower end. Tumbbad re-release is pretty impressive, but has not posed any threat. Laila Majnu and Veer Zara re-runs are also slow but steady.

Box Office Collection Day 44

On the seventh Friday, Stree 2 was predicted to fall below the 1 crore mark for the first time in history because of Devara. However, the horror-comedy flick has surpassed our expectations yet again, proving every prediction wrong and adding 1.09 crores to the kitty. This is barely a drop of 12.8% compared to 1.25 crores raked in on the previous day.

The total collections after 44 days now come to 610.71 crores. Stree 2 may end its theatrical run at around 615 crores, but only time will tell if it has more to serve on the platter.

Return on Investment!

Stree 2 was made on a budget of only 60 crores, which means the return on investment is 550.71. When converted into profit percentage, the figures come to around 917.85%. What a phenomenal run!

Stree 3 is in the works!

After the humungous success of the first two parts, Amar Kaushik and the team are now working on Stree 3. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, the upcoming sequel will likely star Akshay Kumar as the leading antagonist.

