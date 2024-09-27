Devara has made an earth-shattering opening at the Indian box office. Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s action drama enjoyed massive pre-release hype. The occupancies remained fantastic throughout the day, with early reviews calling it a “visual spectacle.” Fortunately, the buzz beautifully converted into footfalls. Scroll below for the early trends for day 1.

Advance Booking Collections

A thunderstorm was expected at the box office, given the action drama scored the second-highest pre-sales of 2024. It earned 49.90 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking for the opening day. It was only after Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (55.30 crores gross).

Devara Day 1 Early Estimates

As per the early trends, Devara made box office collection in the range of 74-78 crores on day 1. Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh majorly contributed with tremendous footfalls. Even though the critics have given mixed reviews, the ticket windows speak otherwise. A strong momentum is expected on the second day, with a cakewalk entry into the 100 crore club.

Scores second-biggest opening of 2024

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD remains unbeatable with an opening of 93 crores in all languages. But Devara has surpassed other Indian biggies like Stree 2 (64.80 crores), Guntur Kaaram (42 crores), and Indian 2 (26 crores). It has also pushed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (16.07 crores) out of the top 5.

More about Devara

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is made on a whopping budget of 300 crores. It is divided into two parts, and Jr NTR plays dual roles. Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shruti Marathe have made their Telugu debut with the action drama. The additional supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma.

Devara was released in theatres on September 27, 2024.

