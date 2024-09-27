Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, finally witnessed its first major competition in the form of Jr NTR’s Devara, and from here, the film will enter its final stage of theatrical run. But it’s nothing to worry about, as this horror-comedy has attained some unprecedented milestones at the worldwide box office and raked in numbers that no one ever thought in their wildest dreams. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 43 days!

Released amid a three-way clash, the Stree sequel demolished every other film that was running alongside. Yesterday, it completed its sixth week in theatres, and now, since a lot of people have already watched it, the film has slowed down at ticket windows. Speaking about the recent global milestone, it crossed the mark of 850 crores gross, which turns out to be the last achievement before this Shraddha Kapoor starrer wraps up its glorious run.

Coming to the latest collection update, Stree 2 has amassed a staggering total of 609.62 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 719.35 crores gross. In overseas, it did a business of 138.70 crores gross, and the run has almost ended there. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a mammoth 858.05 crores gross after 43 days.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown of Stree 2:

India net – 609.62 crores

India gross – 719.35 crores

Overseas gross – 138.70 crores

Worldwide gross – 858.05 crores

Currently, Stree 2 is the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, and it will end its journey in the same position as the next target of surpassing Secret Superstar (902.92 crores gross) is out of reach.

