Metro In Dino has managed to grow at the box office thanks to excellent word-of-mouth. The film is fresh as the music of the first rain and it is making a mark amongst the audience with its heartwarming stories and Anurag Basu’s heartfelt storytelling. In two days, the film stands at a total collection of 10 – 11 crore at the box office!

Anurag Basu Is Close To Cross The Predecessor!

The relationship drama stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. It has already earned almost 70% of the total lifetime of its predecessor!

Metro In Dino Box Office Day 2 Estimates

As per the early trends, Metro In Dino on Saturday, July 5, earned in the range of 6.5 – 7 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 75% from the opening day, which earned 4.05 crore on day 1. It registered an average occupancy of 27.18% in the theaters for three shifts!

On Saturday, the film registered an occupancy of 11.65% in the morning, followed by an occupancy of 30.95% in the afternoon shows and 38.95% in the evening shows. Owing to the upcoming Sunday, the night shows will have an occupancy in the same range or higher!

Metro In Dino VS Life In A Metro Box Office

Life In A Metro at the box office earned a total of 15.63 crore in its lifetime. Metro In Dino in two days, stands in the range of 10 – 11 crore. The weekend total for the film might cross the 15 crore mark, surpassing the entire lifetime collection of its predecessor! All eyes are on the official numbers!

