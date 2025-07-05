It has been 15 days and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is holding the fort strongly, despite new releases arriving in the theaters. In 15 days, the sports dramedy stands at a total net collection of 137.22 crore in India. Meanwhile, the film has been maintaining a good pace since the last 2-3 days at the box office!

Aamir Khan Dethrones Akshay Kumar!

Aamir Khan has finally dethroned Akshay Kumar and pushed him one spot lower in the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. Sky Force, with a collection of 134.93 crore at the box office, is now the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 15

On the 15th day, the third Friday, July 4, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 2.31 crore at the box office, a very minimal drop from the previous day, which brought 2.43 crore. Looking at the pace of the film, which was unaffected by Metro In Dino‘s arrival, it seems that it would shine bright in the third weekend as well!

Aamir Khan’s Next Target!

Aamir Khan‘s next target would be Raid 2, which is currently at a distance. Ajay Devgn’s film has finished its journey with a net collection of 179.30 crore in its lifetime. It would take Aamir Khan quite a few days to reach this spot if he maintains the pace of the film at the box office!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025.

Chhaava: 615.39 crore

Housefull 5: 197.78 crore *

* Raid 2: 179.30 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par: 137.22 crore *

* Sky Force: 134.93 crore

* denotes that the film is still running in the theaters.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office after 15 days.

India Net Collection: 137.22 crore

India Gross Collection: 161.91 crore

Budget: 90 crore

Profit: 47.22 crore

ROI%: 52.47%

