Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino is getting a good response from the audience, and it might grow with this decent word-of-mouth. However, due to the limited buzz and niche target audience, the film did not register plausible ticket sales on the opening day on BMS!

Top 10 Ticket Sales Of 2025 Remain Untouched!

Despite having a galaxy of stars, including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film could not touch the top 10 ticket sales for the opening day on BMS!

Metro In Dino Box Office Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, the film managed to register a ticket sale of 81.66K on BMS. It got a tough competition from the two Hollywood releases – Jurrasic World, and F1, apart from Kajol’s Maa! Metro In Dino could not surpass Maa’s opening day ticket sales. Kajol’s film registered 86.72K ticket sales on BMS on the opening day.

Anurag Basu’s Film Surpasses 11 Bollywood Films!

Despite not making an entry in the top 10, Anurag Basu‘s relationship drama has managed to surpass the day 1 ticket sales of almost 11 Bollywood films that arrived in 2025.

Check out the list of Bollywood films of 2025 that secured lower ticket sales on day 1 than Metro In Dino.

Metro In Dino: 81.66K The Diplomat: 75K Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: 74K Fateh: 67K Badass Ravi Kumar: 59K Azaad: 40K CrazyXY: 26K Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 26K Loveyapa: 23K The Bhootnii: 11K Superboys Of Malegaon: 8K Kapkapiii: 5K

Hopefully, after a good word-of-mouth, Metro In Dino grows at the box office and brings a good number on table over the weekend.

