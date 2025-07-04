Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, with a massive 2.41 million ticket sales on BMS, has closed its journey on the ticket booking app! This is Akshay Kumar’s third release of the year after Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. Interestingly, with three films, the superstar registered a total sales of 6.14 million tickets on BMS in 2025.

3rd Best Ticket Sales Of 2025 For Bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller has registered the second best ticket sales of 2025 for a Bollywood film following Chhaava, and Raid 2. However, it would be interesting to see if it manages to retain the spot since Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is chasing the same spot!

Housefull 5 Box Office Ticket Sales

In its lifetime run at the ticket window, Housefull 5 registered 2.41 million ticket sales. This is the 14th-best ticket sales for a Bollywood film since 2023. Akshay Kumar‘s film had to settle much below Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 on BMS.

Check out the biggest ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS ever since the daily tracking started (2023 – 25).

Chhaava: 12.58 Million Jawan: 12.40 Million Stree 2: 11.16 Million Animal: 9.91 Million Gadar 2: 9.18 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million Dunki: 4.08 Milli on Tiger 3: 4 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million Fighter: 3.68 Million OMG 2: 3 Million Shaitaan: 2.97 Million Raid 2: 2.91 Million Housefull 5: 2.40 Million Sitaare Zameen Par: 2.21 Million (Running)

Akshay Kumar Misses The Top Spot!

Akshay Kumar missed beating his top spot in the list of top ticket sales registered by the actor on BMS ever since the trending feature was introduced on BookMyShow in 2023. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy thriller turned Akshay Kumar’s second best-selling film on BMS.

OMG 2: 3 Million Housefull 5: 2.40 Million Sky Force: 1.99 Million Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75 Million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 866K Mission Raniganj: 730K Khel Khel Mein: 560K Sarfira: 417K

Housefull 5 Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller on BMS.

Pre Sales: 185K

Week 1: 1.46 Million

Week 2: 558K

Week 3: 184K

Remaining Days: 16K

Total: 2.4 Million

