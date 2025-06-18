Kesari Chapter 2 is roaring loud since its online premiere on JioHotstar on June 13, 2025. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan starrer has recorded the biggest debut of 2025 for a non-Netflix premiere. Scroll below for the Week 1 OTT verdict.

Kesari Chapter 2 viewership in Week 1

As per Ormax Media, Kesari Chapter 2 has garnered a viewership of a massive 5.7 million between the period of June 9-15, 2025. It is to be noted that Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial was released on JioHotstar on June 13. This means it accumulated staggering views within the first 48 hours of its OTT premiere.

That’s not it! Kesari Chapter 2 left behind Tourist Family, L2: Empuraan, and other non-Netflix releases of 2025 to mark the biggest debut.

Here are the highest debut viewership of theatrical releases that later premiered on OTT:

Kesari Chapter 2: 5.7 million (Jio Hotstar) Tourist Family: 4.4 million (Jio Hotstar) Bhool Chuk Maaf: 4 million (Prime Video) Odela 2: 3.8 million (Prime Video) Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.2 million L2: Empuraan: 3 million Thudarum: 2.9 million (JioHotstar)

Please note that this list does not include Netflix premieres since the streaming giant uses a different viewership parameter.

Kesari Chapter 2 vs Tourist Family vs Bhool Chuk Maaf

JioHotstar is also streaming M Sasikumar starrer Tamil comedy drama Tourist Family. In the first two weeks, it gained a viewership of 5.3 million. It is unbelievable to see Akshay Kumar starrer surpass those figures in 48 hours.

It also left behind Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi led Bhool Chuk Maaf, which accumulated 4.6 million views since its OTT debut on June 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film. The debut week numbers are based on the weekly list provided by Ormax , and it does not differentiate the numbers on the basis of the day the film arrived – be it the 2nd day of the week or the 6th day of the week.

