Sunny Deol’s Jaat has earned a good viewership on Netflix, and in two weeks, it stands at a total of 7.9 million views, taking the spot of the fifth most viewed Bollywood film that arrived on Netflix in 2025 irrespective of being an original or a post-theatrical release on the platform!

Sunny Deol Grabs Top Spot In 4 Countries!

The action comedy is trending at the number 1 spot in the list of top 10 films of the week in four countries – India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Malaysia! Apart from this, the film has found one of the top 10 spots in 23 countries this week, including Bahrain, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Qatar, Singapore, and others.

Jaat OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from June 9 to June 15, 2025, Jaat in its second week, garnered a viewership of 3.8 million on Netflix against 9.5 million viewing hours and secured the 5th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by a French Film titled K.O. at number 1 this week.

Jaat OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the action comedy, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 4.1 million | 10.3 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Week 2: 3.8 million | 9.5 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Total: 7.9 million views

Pushes Sikandar Down In The Top 10 List

Jaat is currently the fifth most viewed Hindi film of 2025, and it has pushed Sikandar and Diplomat to a spot below in the list of the top 10 most viewed Bollywood films on Netflix.

Check out the top 10 most viewed Bollywood films on Netflix that arrived in the year 2025 as a streaming original or after a theatrical release!

Jewel Thief: 18.2 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 Million Deva: 8.7 Million Nadaaniyan: 8.2 Million Jaat: 7.9 Million Diplomat: 7.6 Million Sikandar: 6.7 Million Chhaava: 5.5 Million Emergency: 3.3 Million Azaad: 2.9 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

