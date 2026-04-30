From the big screens to the small screens, Youth has simply made a mark for its good content! The Tamil romantic comedy has officially claimed the throne as the most-viewed South Indian film on Netflix in 2026. It captured the hearts of the audience with its refreshing take on modern romance. After a spectacular box office run, the film is repeating its success story on Netflix, outperforming some of the biggest films of the year.

Surpasses Ustaad Bhagat Singh!

In just two weeks of its digital premiere, the Tamil rom-com has managed to achieve a feat that many fail to. With a total of 4.5 million views, it has officially surpassed the viewership of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 to become the #1 South Indian film on Netflix in 2026.

Youth OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from April 20 to 26, 2026, Youth, in its second week, garnered a viewership of 2.3 million on Netflix against 3.3 million viewing hours and secured the 4th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English shows on Netflix, which is ruled by a Turkish comedy Love Atlast!

Check out the most-viewed South Indian films on Netflix in 2026. These films arrived on the platform either as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

Youth: 4.5 Million Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 4.4 Million Akhanda 2: 3.9 Million With Love: 3.9 Million Eko: 3.4 Million Anaganaga Oka Raju: 2 Million Mrithyunjaya: 1.6 Million Revolver Rita: 1.1 Million

What makes the film’s performance truly remarkable is its growth in the second week. While most films see a dip after the initial weekend curiosity, Youth actually saw an upward trend in its viewership.

Youth OTT Viewership Summary

Check out the two-week viewership of the romantic comedy, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 2.2 million | 5.2 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Week 2: 2.3 million | 5.3 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Total: 4.5 million views | 10.5 million viewing hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

Advertisement

For more updates from TV and Web, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Matka King OTT Verdict (Week 2): Vijay Verma’s Gambling Game Turns 2nd Most-Viewed Non-Netflix Show Of 2026 In Only 9 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News