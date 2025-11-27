Ekō is steadily gaining popularity through strong word-of-mouth. This mystery thriller reunites the creative duo behind Kishkindha Kaandam, with Dinjith Ayyathan returning as the director and Bahul Ramesh handling the screenplay and cinematography. The film unfolds in a non-linear narrative style, which may leave some viewers confused about the final outcome, especially non-native Malayalam audiences. Here, we break down the film’s ending in a clear and simple way.

Who Are The Primary Characters Of Ekō

To make it lighter and easier to follow, we are not going to discuss many characters. Only four core characters matter for this explanation.

Kuriachan, the man who goes missing, is played by Saurabh Sachdeva. He is a powerful and wealthy figure with multiple wives and children, and he owns houses across different districts of Kerala. He has deep connections with influential individuals, including politicians, police officers, bureaucrats, and other members of the elite. Professionally, he is a dog breeder and trainer. After an altercation that involved a stabbing, he went into hiding, although he was not the one who actually committed the act, as Sandeep Pradeep’s character carried it out. More than anything else, his role as a dog breeder and trainer is what truly drives the story.

Soyi, known to Malayalis in the town as Malaathi Chettathi, is portrayed by two different actresses. Sim Zhi Fei plays the younger version of the character during her time in Malaysia, while Biana Momin plays the older version, an elderly woman living in a hill town in Kerala.

Then there is Peeyos, the caretaker of Malaathi Chettathi. However, he is not the real Peeyos, who was originally supposed to take care of her. He is actually there to find out what happened to his master, Kuriachan, who went missing, and he is played brilliantly by Sandeep Pradeep.

Last on our list is Mohan Pothan, played by Vineeth. He is also a dog trainer and was once Kuriachan’s friend until they had a falling out. Kuriachan later betrayed Mohan behind his back and had him sent to prison.

What Is The Plot Of Ekō

The film follows a non-linear narrative, but we will not follow that structure here. Instead, we begin at the origin of events in Malaysia during the Second World War, when the country was under Japanese occupation and strict food rationing was in place. It was during this time that Kuriachan and Mohan Pothan travelled there to obtain a rare breed of dogs known for their high intelligence and exceptional trainability.

The Betrayal

They became acquainted with Soyi’s husband, who, like his ancestors, had been training dogs for generations. His home was in an isolated location, surrounded by water on three sides. He often left his wife alone for long periods, sometimes for more than two months, while he went away for work.

One day, when Soyi’s husband returned home after two months away, he was not alone. Kuriachan and Mohan Pothan were with him. They stayed at the house for a night and then left with Soyi’s husband. Some time later, Kuriachan and Mohan Pothan came back. During their earlier stay, they had become obsessed with Soyi and wanted to take her for themselves. To achieve this, they somehow managed to get her husband sent to prison. When they returned to Soyi’s home, the dogs refused to let her leave the house. They became aggressive and even bit her. The dogs also blocked Kuriachan and Mohan Pothan from stepping onto the land.

Mohan left after a while, but Kuriachan stayed on his boat for several days. Finally, he killed the adult dogs there with a gun and went to Soyi, who may have been sick due to the dog bites. He “rescued” her and told her that her husband had been killed, which was a lie. With no one else there for her, Kuriachan convinced her to return to India with him, along with the remaining puppies, thus bringing that rare breed to Kerala.

Soyi Finally Learns The Truth About Her Past

Decades later, Soyi has grown old and lives alone, as her two children have moved away. People in the town now know her as Malaathi Chettathi. One day, after Kuriachan betrayed Mohan Pothan, Mohan Pothan came to Soyi’s house searching for him, just before he was arrested and sent to prison. During their heated argument, he revealed the truth about what had really happened to her first husband years ago. Through this confrontation, Soyi finally learned the painful truth about her past.

Soon after, Kuriachan arrived at the house covered in blood. He was about to go into hiding because of the stabbing case. Soyi confronted him about what had happened to her first husband. Kuriachan did not deny it and said they would talk about it later, which was a silent admission of his guilt.

Soyi’s Revenge

He then fled into the forest and hid inside a small cave, hoping to stay there for a while. However, instead of protecting him, the dogs that were meant to guard him turned into his jailers. This was all because of Soyi. She had been the one taking care of the dogs, and after what happened in Malaysia, she had taken control of their training in Kerala.

In the end, she took revenge on her first husband. She was also the one who caused the death of Mohan Pothan by using her dogs to push him over a cliff.

Understanding Each Other’s Secrets

By the end of the movie, both Peeyos and Soyi become aware of each other’s secrets. Peeyos realizes that Soyi knows he came there to find the whereabouts of his master, Kuriachan. At the same time, Peeyos learns Soyi’s truth that she has been secretly keeping Kuriachan imprisoned somewhere in the hills and regularly watching over him with binoculars.

Despite knowing the truth, Peeyos cannot take any action. If he tries to hurt Soyi, the dogs would not let him escape. And even if he somehow managed to get away, he still does not know where Kuriachan is, while Soyi holds all the control.

