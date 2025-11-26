Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is having a golden run on OTT as well. The film arrived on Prime Video on October 31, and in almost four weeks, it has managed to surpass the viewership of every single theatrical film that arrived on non-Netflix platforms, except for two films.

Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth Stand Untouched!

Rishab Shetty delivered the third most-viewed non-Netflix of 2025 with a total viewership of 13.7 million in four weeks. It could not surpass the lifetime views of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie up to this point.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Verdict Week 4

Kantara Chapter 1, in its fourth week of streaming on Prime Video, garnered a great viewership of 2.8 million, taking the second spot in the list of the most-watched films in India for the week of November 17 – 23, 2025, as per Ormax data.

Here are the top 10 most viewed non-Netflix Indian films on OTT that arrived only after a theatrical release on the respective OTT platforms.

Kesari: Chapter 2 (JioHotstar): 18.1 Million Coolie (Prime Video): 17.4 Million Kantara Chapter 1 (Prime Video): 13.7 Million Housefull 5 (Prime Video): 13.6 Million Tourist Family (JioHotstar): 13.1 Million Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra (JioHotstar): 10.5 Million Bhool Chuk Maaf (Prime Video): 8.6 Million Thudarum (JioHotstar): 8.5 Million Kuberaa (Prime Video): 8.1 Million Veera Dheera Sooran (Prime Video): 7.7 Million

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Viewership Summary

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the mythological epic streaming on Prime Video.

Week 1: 3.5 million views

Week 2: 4.1 million views

Week 3: 3.3 million views

Week 4: 2.8 million views

Total: 13.7 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The numbers are only as per the weekly reports and might vary as per the cumulative annual report.

