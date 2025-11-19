Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, will soon conclude its theatrical run. After spending almost seven weeks in theatres, the Kannada magnum opus has lost its steam, but there’s nothing to worry about as it has already made massive returns at the Indian box office. Specifically talking about the Hindi-dubbed version, the biggie maintained the momentum after a good start. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 48!

Behind the grand success of the Kantara prequel, the Hindi version played a significant role. Since Kantara (2022) was a big success both critically and commercially, expectations from the prequel were high. Living up to the hype, the film kick-started its journey on a good note and further maintained its momentum due to favorable word of mouth.

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 48 days?

As per the latest collection update, Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) earned 11 lakh on its seventh Tuesday, day 48. Overall, it has earned an estimated 224.03 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 264.35 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 110.1 crores

Week 2 – 54.57 crores

Week 3 – 28.95 crores

Week 4 – 19.02 crores

Week 5 – 7.9 crores

Week 6 – 2.58 crores

Day 44 – 12 lakh

Day 45 – 25 lakh

Day 46 – 33 lakh

Day 47 – 10 lakh

Day 48 – 11 lakh

Total – 224.03 crores

Enjoys the opening-day multiplier of 12x

For those who don’t know, Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) opened at 18.5 crore net in India. If calculated, we can see that the biggie has earned a slightly above 12 times more than its opening-day collection, or we can say that the film is enjoying an opening-day multiplier of 12x. This is really good, and it shows that the film received appreciation from the audience.

