Now You See Me: Now You Don’t continues to hold the top spot on the US daily charts for four successive days since its release, and it appears set to stay there until the arrival of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked movie this Friday. The film, the third instalment in the Now You See Me franchise, has reached a worldwide total of $76.6 million against a budget of $90 million.

Like the earlier films, the heist thriller is earning more overseas than in the US, even with its mixed reviews. Its domestic opening weekend reached $21 million from about 3,400 theatres, which is lower than the openings of Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2, and the drop that followed on Monday has created concern about its long-term strength.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Performance: Faces A Sharp Drop On 1st Monday

After the opening weekend, the first Monday delivered a sharp fall that likely surprised the studio. The movie earned more than $1.4 million on Monday, but the drop from the previous day’s total of almost $5 million reached 70.5%. The earlier films did not fall this steeply as Now You See Me declined by 64.2% on its first Monday with nearly $3 million earned, and Now You See Me 2 fell by 60% and still managed more than $2.2 million on its first weekday.

High Budget Raises The Break-Even Target

The concern grows because the new film carries a larger production budget, and to move into profitable ground, it needs to reach around $225 million worldwide.

The early numbers dipping to about a million per day after three days do not give much comfort. The film is doing better internationally and is receiving solid support in China, but the domestic trend is still a problem for a film that carries this level of cost. A heavy budget pushes the benchmark for success higher, and that makes every weekday decline matter more for its future.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Outperforms Nobody 2

Despite these concerns, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has already outperformed Bob Odenkirk’s action sequel Nobody 2. That film, released earlier this year by Universal Pictures, earned around $21.6 million domestically and $41 million worldwide and ended up as a box office disappointment. The new Now You See Me sequel crossed Nobody 2’s worldwide total in only a couple of days. It has also passed its domestic total in four days, showing that even with its mixed performance, it is still ahead of other titles in the market.

However, the question of long-term success remains open, as the next few days before the arrival of Wicked will be important. The film has shown strength overseas, yet it must hold steady in the US to reach the large worldwide total it needs. Its current run offers moments of encouragement and moments of concern, and the coming weekend may very well shape its final outcome.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic – $22.4 million

International – $54.2 million

Worldwide – $76.6 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

