Now You See Me: Now You Don’t arrived with a strong international launch, even though its domestic weekend in the US turned out to be the lowest in the entire franchise. The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, reunites Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman, alongside new faces including Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike.

Strong International Debut For Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

The movie opened this Friday and has already collected $75.5 million worldwide on a budget of $90 million (via The Numbers). The domestic opening stands at $21.3 million, which is below the $22.4 million of Now You See Me 2, and the $29.4 million of the first film. The international reception rose far higher, reaching $54.2 million. China alone brought in $21.6 million, and the release there coincided with the release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. The simultaneous arrival of both titles may have impacted the anime film’s business in China, as the new Now You See Me entry managed to pull in substantial numbers from the start.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Rapid Rise In Global Rankings

The film has held the top position in the US daily charts since its release. In a span of only three days, it became the 44th film of the year to surpass $75 million worldwide and has already surpassed several 2025 titles, according to Box Office Mojo.

It has overtaken the total collection of two Stephen King adaptations released this year, The Monkey ($68.8m) and The Long Walk ($62.1m). It has also passed A24’s sleeper horror hit Bring Her Back ($39.4m), the Blumhouse sci-fi horror film M3GAN 2.0 ($39m), Universal’s Nobody 2 with Bob Odenkirk ($41.5m), and Emma Stone’s sci-fi dark comedy Bugonia ($30.4m), which is still showing in theatres.

We pulled off our biggest trick yet – and it’s all thanks to you. Thank you for making us the #1 Movie IN THE WORLD! #NowYouSeeMe: Now You Don’t – NOW PLAYING only in theaters! pic.twitter.com/IvpbCPl8mz — Now You See Me (@NYSMmovie) November 16, 2025

Financial Challenge Ahead For The Franchise’s Third Film

Even with the strong opening, the road ahead remains heavy. The budget break-even point is estimated to be around $225 million (according to 2.5 x the production budget rule). To reach that level, the film needs firm support in the US market along with consistent performance in China.

The early numbers show promise, and the cast has broad appeal; yet, the coming weeks will determine how far the film rises in terms of its box office numbers.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Summary

Domestic – $21.3m

International – $54.2m

Worldwide – $75.5m

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: One Battle After Another Worldwide Box Office: Finally Hits This Major Milestone, A New Record In Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s Career

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News