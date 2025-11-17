Blumhouse horror sensation Black Phone 2 has delivered another strong weekend at the box office, both in the United States and across the world. The movie now sits in the top 6 highest-grossing horror titles of the year and is moving toward the total earned by Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later to enter the top 5.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary: Strong Overseas & Domestic Numbers Continue

The slasher marks the return of Mason Thames, Ethan Hawke, and Madeleine McGraw and has so far earned more than $127.7 million worldwide on a budget of $30 million. The movie still trails the first film by close to $34 million, though the steady domestic run and a solid international response have made it the most successful Blumhouse release of the year. The performance has also pushed it into the top 30 highest-grossing movies of the year worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo, which is a strong position for a horror sequel.

Black Phone 2 has collected more than $53 million from 73 overseas markets. The original made $71.3 million, so the sequel still has some distance to cover. In the United States, the movie has grossed $74.6 million, which is lower than the original’s $90.1 million, but the momentum has remained steady through its first month in theaters.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $74.6m

International – $53m

Worldwide – $127.7m

Fifth Weekend Holds Steady Despite Theatre Drop

The movie has managed to earn more than a million dollars every weekend since its release. Its fifth weekend added another $2.6 million, even after it lost 524 theaters. It now plays on 2,419 screens, and the latest numbers place it slightly below the original film’s fifth weekend total of $3.5 million. Despite the drop, the movie holds well, especially with fresh competition arriving every week.

Black Phone 2 Ready To Surpass Longlegs Worldwide

Black Phone 2 is now set to surpass Osgood Perkins’ 2024 horror success, Longlegs. Longlegs made $127.9 million worldwide and $74.3 million in the United States. Black Phone 2 has already passed the domestic total and is only a small step away from crossing the worldwide mark, something it is expected to do by today.

Perkins’ new release, Keeper, however, has not managed the same response. Critics and audiences have reacted coldly to the movie, and the box office numbers reflect that trend. It now appears unlikely to match the success of The Monkey or Longlegs, both of which helped raise Perkins’ profile in the modern horror scene.

Top 6 Highest-Grossing Horror Movies Worldwide – 2025

The Conjuring: Last Rites – $494.5m Sinners – $367.8m Final Destination: Bloodlines – $315.7m Weapons – $268.2m 28 Years Later – $151.3m Black Phone 2 – $127.7m

