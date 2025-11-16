The Black Phone 2 continues its impressive run at the cinemas and has now surpassed Disney’s tentpole flop, Tron: Ares, at the domestic box office. The horror movie has dropped out of the domestic top 5 rankings after the release of new films in theaters. It is edging closer to the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel, made on a reported budget of $30 million, has collected more than four times the production cost. It has been directed by Scott Derrickson, who co-wrote it with C Robert Cargill. The movie has entered the top 30 highest-grossing films list of 2025. It is on track to beat Mickey 17 at the worldwide box office.

Black Phone 2’s box office collection on day 29 in North America

On day 29, Black Phone 2 collected $740k at the box office in North America. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the horror sequel dropped by 51.4% from last Friday, when it collected $1.5 million. The film lost 524 theaters in North America, and within a month, the domestic total of the Black Phone sequel has reached $72.76 million.

Outperforms Tron: Ares at the domestic box office

Disney‘s Tron: Ares was released a week before The Black Phone sequel, but its poor run has helped the horror sequel to outperform it. For the uninitiated, the Disney movie has collected $72.26 million so far, with the total still counting at the domestic box office. It has reached this mark after 36 days at the domestic box office.

Worldwide box office update of Black Phone 2

The Black Phone 2, however, is trailing behind Tron: Ares‘ global collection by over $20 million. However, that does not matter because The Black Phone sequel is a box office hit. It is the 30th-highest-grossing film of 2025, with a global total of $124.07 million. The Black Phone sequel was released in theaters on October 17.

Box office summary

North America – $72.7 million

International – $51.3 million

Worldwide – $124.0 million

