The Running Man, starring Glen Powell and Josh Brolin, opened with a modest number on its release day at the box office in North America. The film missed the No. 1 spot in the domestic rankings and will have to face a tough time becoming a box office success eventually in its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie opened to mixed reviews, with critics giving it a 64% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes site, while the audience gave it an 81% rating on the aggregate site. The critics stated, “Spiritedly sprinting through grim source material, Edgar Wright’s The Running Man doesn’t live up to the director’s high bar for inventive action extravaganzas but maintains a slick stride.”

The Running Man’s box office collection on day 1 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Edgar Wright’s The Running Man opened at #2 in the domestic box office rankings, behind Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. The Glen Powell starrer collected just $6.5 million at the North American box office on its opening day, and it includes the $1.9 million Thursday preview collection.

In comparison with the OG, The Running Man

For the uninitiated, this is the second adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. The first one was released over three decades ago, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role. It collected $2.7 million on its opening day at the North American box office in 1987. However, the OG movie had a production cost over 4 times less than the latest adaptation.

Opening weekend projection

Initially, the film was tracking to earn between $20 million and $25 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The Running Man is now projected to earn between $15 million and $18 million on its debut weekend. It is going to have a tough time breaking even at the box office as it is made on a reported budget of $110 million.

Directed by Edgar Wright, The Running Man, starring Josh Brolin and Glen Powell, was released on November 14.

