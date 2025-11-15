Jesse Eisenberg starrer heist film franchise Now You See Me finally got another sequel, after so many years. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has been released in theaters on Friday and has garnered a decent collection from its previews. Now You See Me 3 is expected to debut at the top spot in the domestic rankings in its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The third installment, directed by Ruben Fleischer, is the sequel to 2016’s Now You See Me 2. The latest film’s cast includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman, reprising their previous roles, with Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike joining in.

Now You See Me 3’s Thursday previews collection at the North American box office

For the record, Now You See Me 3 is clashing with The Running Man, but it has the upper hand as it is slightly ahead in the Thursday preview collection. According to Variety‘s report, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected $2.1 million from the Thursday previews. It is around 11% higher than The Running Man’s previous collection.

Now You See Me 3’s projected opening weekend

It has also been reported that the heist film is projected to earn between $20 million and $25 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It is similar to what The Running Man is also tracking to make in its opening weekend.

If Eisenberg’s film lands in the projected range, it will remain below the first film’s opening weekend haul. And if it hits the higher range, then Now You See Me 3 will record the second-largest opening weekend in the franchise.

Check out the domestic opening weekend collections of the previous Now You See Me films

Now You See Me (2013) – $29.35 million Now You See Me 2 (2016) – $22.38

Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson starrer Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released in the theaters on November 14.

