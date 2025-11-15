Glen Powell starrer dystopian action thriller, The Running Man, has made its way into the theaters, and while we await the opening day number, the preview collections have been revealed. It is not so encouraging, but things might change once it gains momentum at the box office in the upcoming weeks. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

For the record, it is based on Stephen King’s novel and the second adaptation after the 1987 film, which features Arnold Schwarzenegger. Powell features as the titular character, and the supporting cast includes William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Katy O’Brian, Sean Hayes, Colman Domingo, and Josh Brolin.

The Running Man – Previews collection at the North American box office

According to Variety‘s report, Geln Powell starrer The Running Man collected $1.9 million from the Thursday previews at the box office in North America. It is even lower than the Disney dud Tron: Ares, which collected $4.8 million at the box office from the previews. Powell’s film is clashing with Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, starring Jesse Eisenberg, and it has beaten the dystopian thriller’s preview collection.

Projected opening weekend

Edgar Wright’s film is projected to open between $20 million and $25 million at the box office in North America. Therefore, it will surpass last week’s top film, Predator: Badlands, in the domestic rankings. Badlands is projected to gross between $18 and $20 million for its second weekend.

What is The Running Man about?

Glen Powell plays a desperate father who enters a brutal near-future game show where contestants must survive a month while being hunted on live TV. Joining The Running Man to save his sick daughter, Ben’s grit and instinct quickly make him a surprising fan favorite—and a threat to ruthless producer Dan Killian (Josh Brolin). As his popularity rises, so do the dangers, forcing Ben to outsmart both the Hunters and a nation eager to watch him fall.

Glen Powell and Josh Brolin starrer The Running Man was released on November 14.

