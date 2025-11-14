Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle made sure to begin its box office journey in China on a promising note. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has surpassed every single anime release ever, to score the best pre-sales. In fact, it has also scored the third-best advance bookings for the opening weekend, among non-Chinese films in history! Scroll below for the latest updates.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Previews in China

The Ufotable production held its previews on November 13, 2025. Akaza’s Return grossed an impressive $2.7 million from 8K screenings, scoring the third-best previews for a non-Chinese film in the post-COVID era.

Scores 3rd best pre-sales for opening weekend

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle concluded its pre-sales for the opening weekend, earning $22.4 million. It has registered the third-highest advance booking for a non-Chinese film in the post-COVID phase, only behind Avatar – The Way Of Water ($23 million) and F9 ($30.1 million).

Here’s a detailed breakdown of final pre-sales for the opening weekend in China:

November 14 (Day 1) – $11.1 million

November 15 (Day 2) – $7.9 million

November 16 (Day 3) – $3.4 million

Total – $22.4 million

Creates history for anime films!

Infinity Castle has also surpassed all anime films released in China to score the highest pre-sales for the opening weekend. In fact, it has pushed The Boy And The Heron ($11.7 million) out of the top 3.

Take a look at the top 3 anime pre-sales (Friday-Sunday) in China:

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: $22.4 million Suzume: $17.1 million The First Slam Dunk: $16.7 million

Biggest non-Chinese opening weekend loading?

Infinity Castle is now on track to surpass Avatar – The Way Of Water ($57.1 million) and Godzilla vs Kong ($69.2 million). With that, it will register the second biggest opening weekend for a non-Chinese film, only behind F9 ($136.1 million). The word-of-mouth is excellent as Akaza’s Return has opened to a terrific 8.8 audience score on Douban. Only the sky is now the limit for the Japanese animated dark fantasy action film, which was released in China on November 14, 2025.

