Nuremberg has climbed back into the top five in the US daily charts after slipping to number six on Sunday. The Sony Pictures Classics film, directed by James Vanderbilt starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek, is based on Jack El-Hai’s 2013 book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist.

The film dives into the tense aftermath of World War II, when leading Nazi figures, including Hermann Göring, faced trial under international law for the first time. It follows the psychological assessments they underwent at the hands of the US psychiatrist Douglas Kelley before standing trial for their crimes.

Box Office Journey Of Nuremberg So Far

The movie has received a solid audience response, though critics remain divided. With a limited release in about 1,800 theaters, Nuremberg started small, earning only $1.4 million with an average of $810 per theater, per Box Office Mojo.

Over its opening weekend, the movie collected over $3.8 million, though its daily earnings began to decline soon after. On Monday, it earned around $481K, a 51% dip, but the tide turned on Discount Tuesday, when audiences poured back in, boosting the box office by 83% to about $881K.

Nuremberg now stands at $5.2 million at the box office, although international figures remain under wraps. The unexpected Tuesday rebound helped push Nuremberg back into the top five, currently sitting at #4, below Predator: Badlands, Regretting You, and Sarah’s Oil, and even went on to earn around 5% more than Black Phone 2’s Tuesday gross.

Nuremberg’s Oscar Buzz

The film might not soar as a commercial blockbuster due to its dense historical theme, which rarely draws massive crowds to theaters. Yet insiders are whispering about its strong Oscar potential. With Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, and Leo Woodall delivering gripping performances under Vanderbilt’s direction, Nuremberg might end up being remembered less for its box office numbers and more for its awards season spotlight.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Tron: Ares Worldwide Box Office: How Much Does It Need To Surpass Will Smith’s Blockbuster Action-Comedy From 1990s?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News