Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest directorial venture, One Battle After Another, is on the verge of completing seven weeks in theaters. In addition to earning widespread critical acclaim, the action thriller is also the only Hollywood film from 2025 currently featured in IMDb’s Top 250 Movies of All Time.

One of the major frontrunners for the Oscars, the Leonardo DiCaprio film presently ranks as the 19th-highest-grossing title of the year with a worldwide total of around $197 million. As the film inches closer to the $200 million milestone, it now sets its sights on outgrossing its next 2025 target, Snow White, which has amassed $205.7 million globally (per Box Office Mojo).

At the same time, it’s also closing in on the worldwide earnings of an underrated action-comedy featuring Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, and Helen Mirren. We’re talking about the 2010 sleeper hit RED. Here’s how much more One Battle After Another needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. RED – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $69.6 million

International: $127.4 million

Worldwide: $197 million

RED – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $90.4 million

International: $108.6 million

Worldwide: $199 million

As the above figures indicate, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release needs just around $2 million more to outgross the Bruce Willis-starrer action comedy in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, One Battle After Another is expected to achieve this milestone within the next few days.

One Battle After Another Inches Away From This David Fincher Thriller

As of now, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is just behind David Fincher’s critically acclaimed 2002 thriller Panic Room at the global box office. The gap is extremely narrow, only around $119K, and it’s likely only a matter of time before the film surpasses this milestone.

More About One Battle After Another

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

