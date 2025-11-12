MAPPA’s latest release, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, has achieved a notable feat at the global box office chart of the year. It has beaten several Hollywood biggies to enter the global top 20 grossers. This is a significant development for the film, as it highlights the growing global appeal of the Japanese anime movie. The first Chainsaw Movie is performing strongly at the North American box office as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The critics gave it a 95% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes site, and their collective consensus stated, “Revving up the carnage while maintaining a perversely sweet emotional core, Chainsaw Man’s big screen debut is a bloody feast rendered in eye-popping animation.” Meanwhile, the audience gave it 98% and they said, “An absolute mic drop for the already hugely popular Chainsaw Man, Reze Arc straight up kills it in every way, visually and emotionally.”

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc enters 2025’s top 20 highest-grossing films list

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection in North America has hit $38.28 million. It added $440k on its third Monday in North America. Combining the North American collection with its $120 million international gross, the worldwide collection is $158.28 million.

It has finally surpassed Elio at the worldwide box office to enter the top 20 highest-grossing films list of 2025. For the unversed, Elio is a Pixar animation that underperformed at the box office, collecting $154.3 million worldwide. After beating the Pixar animation, Reze Arc is now the 20th highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. To break into the top 10, it needs around $400 million more and beat The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

What is the film about?

The Reze Arc of Chainsaw Man follows Denji as he briefly enjoys a peaceful life after his previous battles, only to meet Reze, a seemingly kind girl who hides a deadly secret. When her true identity as the Bomb Devil Hybrid is revealed, Denji is torn between love and survival, leading to an explosive showdown that tests his emotions and humanity.

