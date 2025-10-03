Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc is the latest release dominating the box office in Japan. The latest anime movie might not be as successful as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in Japan and worldwide, but this is just the beginning for this film franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film picks up after the Katana Man fight and introduces the new character, Reze. She will play a big role in the series in the future. Overall, it still has a good buzz, and the collection will be much better after its rollout in Western countries. It is a dark fantasy action film based on the manga series Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in Japan?

According to reports, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected an estimated $560K on day 14 at the Japanese box office. It still dominates at the #1 spot in box office rankings in Japan. After several weeks, the first Chainsaw Movie dethroned Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle from the top spot; the Ufotable creation ruled isolated at #1 in the Japanese box office.

Reze Arc earned 86% more than Infinity Castle’s collection on Thursday. However, the Demon Slayer movie came out in July and earned record numbers in its early days, and it is still going strong at the box office. Infinity Castle is already the best anime movie ever and is creating history with its collections worldwide. After over 14 days, the estimated total for Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is ¥3.4 billion in Japan, which is around $23.1 million in USD.

More about Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc

Besides Japan, the film was released in select Asian countries last Friday, and this month, it will be released worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the film’s worldwide collection is more than $26 million so far and still counting. It will be delusional to hope it will catch up to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s box office collection. But if it creates a strong fan base and gets as popular as the Ufotable flick, the future films might beat the Infinity Castle. The latest film follows Denji’s journey after the anime series’s first season. He encounters a new love interest, Reze, who works at a coffee shop. It was released in Japan on September 19.

