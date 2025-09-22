Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc (originally titled Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc) was released in theatres across Japan on September 19, 2025, to positive reviews. The highly awaited anime film is now gearing up for its release in Indian theatres.

As per the latest report, the movie has cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) review and has been granted an A rating. It will arrive in Indian theatres without any visual cuts. The film’s runtime is 102 minutes (1 hour, 42 minutes).

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Earns Rave Reviews From Global Audiences

The anime movie, a direct sequel to the highly popular anime TV series Chainsaw Man, opened to rave reviews from early viewers. The film is being met with overwhelmingly positive reactions, with audiences praising the animation, action, and emotional depth.

“Pure artistry & expression in its animation. Many shots & cuts feel like they’re from an arthouse or indie film. Music excellent. The last minutes struck my heart hard. Can’t stop thinking about it. Love this film 5/5,” one user wrote.

Saw Chainsaw Man The Movie Reze Arc in IMAX – ABSOLUTE CINEMA

Pure artistry & expression in its animation. Many shots & cuts feel like they’re from an arthouse or indie film. Music excellent. The last minutes struck my heart hard. Can’t stop thinking about it. Love this film 5/5 pic.twitter.com/IgZ0kntC9v — erniichan (@erniichan) September 20, 2025

“Saw the Chainsaw Man Reze Arc movie. Good continuation from the series. Very high production values, the music (both BGM and songs) were the highlight for me, really excellent. The only negative is that now i’ll have to wait a long time to see how the story progresses from here,” another added.

Saw the Chainsaw Man Reze Arc movie.

Good continuation from the series.

Very high production values, the music (both BGM and songs) were the highlight for me, really excellent.

The only negative is that now i’ll have to wait a long time to see how the story progresses from here. pic.twitter.com/4EA3r3vljl — Henry Thurlow (@henry_thurlow) September 21, 2025

A third viewer said, “Watched Reze arc review (1/3) Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc was nothing but a time of being endlessly captivated by Reze. Astonishing voice acting, powerful scoring, and action that kept raising the voltage—pure immersion.”

Watched Reze arc

review (1/3) Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc was nothing but a time of being endlessly captivated by Reze. 💔

Astonishing voice acting, powerful scoring, and action that kept raising the voltage—pure immersion.#chainsawman

#劇場版チェンソーマン感想CP pic.twitter.com/DNPlsUwsLi — ハッピーミルフィーユ / Suidoux P (@Suidoux_P) September 19, 2025

When Is Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Releasing In India?

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is set to release Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc on September 26, 2025, in Japanese with English subtitles and Hindi in IMAX and all premium formats.

Prior to the Indian release, the movie will premiere across theaters in more than 80 countries on September 24, 2025. Lastly, it will head to the United States on October 24, 2025.

You can check out the trailer for the film below:

