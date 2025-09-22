Another week has passed, and you might wonder what’s coming up to watch between September 22 and 28, 2025. We have the answers for you. Leading the charge this week is Jio Hotstar with four new titles, including an animated MCU series, a Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, and the third season of a popular English series featuring Sylvester Stallone. Netflix follows closely with three new releases: a period drama, a romantic drama, and a thriller. You’ll also find fresh entries from Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Zee5. Scroll down to know the titles, trailers, release dates, and plot details!

JioHotstar

Tulsa King Season 3 Episode 1 (English) – September 22, 2025

Sylvester Stallone is back, trying to expand his operations while dealing with the aftermath of his kidnapping. New characters, including one played by Samuel L. Jackson, are introduced, and loyalties are tested against the backdrop of a new plot centered on a whiskey distillery.

Marvel Zombies (English) – September 24, 2025

This story takes place in a reality where former superheroes are now infected with a virus that turns them into zombies, devouring everything in their path. A small group of resistance fighters rises to stand against them and their undead army.

Hridayapoorvam (Malayalam) – September 26, 2025

A comedy-drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad, Hridayapoorvam stars Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, and others. Mohanlal plays the protagonist who undergoes a heart transplant and rediscovers the meaning of life through the people who enter his world because of that surgery.

Sundarakanda (Telugu) – September 23, 2025

In this rom-com, the protagonist is born under an unlucky star, which causes a lot of trouble for him, but when he meets someone special, his luck changes.

Netflix

House of Guinness (English) – September 25, 2025

An Irish historical drama series that explores the legacy of the Guinness brewing company after the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man who laid the foundation for its success, focusing on the lives of his four children.

Wayward (English) – September 25, 2025

A thriller mini-series about a teen behavioral correction facility for teenagers. When a police officer, who is also a devoted family man with a pregnant wife, crosses paths with an escaped teen, he is drawn into the shadows of the institution. As he begins to dig deeper, disturbing secrets about the facility unravel.

Ruth & Boaz (English) – September 26, 2025

This is a romantic drama inspired by a Biblical love story, retold in a modern setting. Ruth, a talented singer, leaves the city to care for an elderly woman while working in a vineyard. There, she meets Boaz, and a romance blossoms. However, her past continues to haunt her, posing both psychological and physical threats to their budding relationship.

Prime Video

Hotel Costiera (English) – September 24, 2025

An action drama with touches of comedy set in Italy, starring Jesse Williams as a hotel fixer who handles high-profile guest troubles at a luxury establishment. When the owner’s daughter goes missing, he and his team must step in and track her down.

Zee5

Sumathi Valavu (Malayalam) – September 26, 2025

A horror-comedy starring Arjun Ashokan, Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, and others, drawing inspiration from folklore about a haunting. The story follows a timid protagonist often ridiculed for his fears. When various characters find themselves in a supposedly haunted location, questions arise: what is the real truth behind the place, and does the folklore hold any weight?

Janaawar – The Beast Within (Hindi) – September 26, 2025

This series blends a crime investigation thriller with sharp social themes such as corruption, identity, discrimination, and caste, all interwoven with elements of folklore and the presence of a serial killer. Set in a rural town, it begins with a seemingly routine missing-person case that quickly unravels into a far more complex and unsettling mystery.

Apple TV Plus

Slow Horses Season 5 Episodes 1 & 2 (English) – September 24, 2025

In the fifth season of Slow Horses, London is in the midst of a heated mayoral election. Roddy Ho suddenly has a girlfriend, raising suspicions about whether she might be a spy. As larger conspiracies unfold, the Slow Horses find themselves caught in the chaos once again, with terrorist attacks, mass shootings, and even a bombing at the zoo. Meanwhile, eco-activists escalate tensions by setting cars on fire.

The Savant Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 (English) – September 26, 2025

The Savant is a spy crime thriller starring Jessica Chastain and Nnamdi Asomugha. The story follows a woman who infiltrates terrorist organizations through the internet, working to stop them from executing large-scale attacks.

All Of You – September 26, 2025

All of You is a romantic drama about two best friends who share a deep love for each other but find themselves unable to be together.

