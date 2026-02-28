Malayalam web series are usually not very long, both in terms of per-episode runtime and the total number of episodes. The same is true with Secret Stories: Roslin, directed by Sumesh Nandakumar and starring Sanjana Dipu, Meena, Hakim Shahjahan, and Vineeth in prominent roles. It is written by prominent Malayalam lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar and presented by noted Mollywood director Jeethu Joseph. It consists of six episodes, each about 30 minutes long. Now that the background is out of the way, let us get into the meat of the matter.

What Works In Secret Stories: Roslin

The performances of the cast are all really good. They did their jobs extremely well. Meena and Sanjana Dipu, as mother and daughter, were scene stealers. Hakim Shahjahan was menacing and charming, and he fit the role perfectly.

The background score and dialogues were also positive. The music managed to communicate the intended feelings to the audience effectively. The visuals were beautiful, and the cinematography is another strong point of the series, with lush hillside greenery and cozy interiors of their home and farm. The final episode was also pretty good.

Where The Series Falls Short

The premise starts out intriguing, but the story is too thin for a series. It lacks sufficient material, and even with its short running time, it feels too long. They could have made the series into a three-episode one without losing the intended effect, and it would have been much more enjoyable. There is a lot of repetitiveness in the series.

Plot Of Secret Stories: Roslin

Roslin, played by Sanjana Dipu, is a late teen stepping into young adulthood. Within a short span of time, she has faced significant changes in her life. She has a young brother who is still a toddler, and she had an older brother who passed away. Her mother, Shobha John, is played by Meena, and her father, John Tharakkunnel, is played by Vineeth. They own a farm and are financially comfortable.

Roslin is an introvert who socializes only within her small friend group. Unlike others in her circle, she does not have her own mobile phone or vehicle. She only has a bicycle, with no laptop or internet-enabled device, so she spends most of her time wrapped up in the world of books.

The death of her elder brother shattered the very foundation of her life, and even years later, she remains trapped in that trauma. Soon, she begins to experience disturbing nightmares about a man with peculiar eyes trying to kill her and her family.

One day, Jerry, played by Hakim Shahjahan, arrives as a houseguest. He has the same unsettling eyes from her dreams, and Roslin grows increasingly fearful of him. She wants him out of the house. But is Jerry truly dangerous? Is Roslin struggling with psychological issues? Is she losing touch with reality? Or is everything nothing more than a haunting dream?

Where to Watch Secret Stories: Roslin

Secret Stories: Roslin is available on JioHotstar. Besides the original Malayalam, it is also available in six more languages, including Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

Secret Stories: Roslin: Watch Or Skip?

The final episode delivers well, but the series as a whole could have been much stronger. The early episodes feel stretched, repetitive, and at times boring. A tighter edit, with much of the excess trimmed, would have made a significant difference.

It is not a must-watch, but it can work for a specific audience that enjoys slow-burning psychological drama thrillers. If you love moody, character-driven thrillers, you may appreciate it. For others, this one is easy to skip. The trailer is far more exciting than the series itself.

Secret Stories: Roslin Trailer

