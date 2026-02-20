Kya Shaadi ek license hai? JioHotstar unveils Chiraiya, a powerful new original series that dares to question one of the most deeply normalised injustices within Indian households: the dangerous assumption that marriage equals lifelong consent.

Directed by Shashant Shah and produced by SVF Entertainment, the series features a stellar ensemble cast led by Divya Dutta, alongside Sanjay Mishra. The makers have dropped the first teaser of Chiraiya that shifts into something far more disturbing. The upcoming original series on JioHotstar is already grabbing attention for the uncomfortable question it puts forward about marriage and consent. The series focuses on a reality that often goes unspoken inside Indian households.

A Story That Hits Close To Home

The teaser of Chiraiya opens with the sound of celebration: a wedding, a promise, a new beginning. Pooja, the young bride, steps into her new home with hope in her eyes as the “perfect” daughter-in-law everyone expects her to be. But in a sharp and haunting cut, we see her alone on the terrace, tears silently rolling down her face. The contrast is unsettling.

Behind all this celebration lies a truth no one wants to name. Chiraiya raises a difficult but necessary question to society: If a husband forces himself on a woman after marriage, does it stop being a crime just because they are married? Because marriage is not a license, and silence is not consent. The series challenges the belief that a wife’s silence equals acceptance and questions long-held assumptions that are rarely discussed openly.

Strong Cast, Sensitive Subject

The show is led by Divya Dutta, along with Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, and Sarita Joshi in key roles. Divya Dutta has indicated that the story made her reflect on how easily pain is hidden in the name of preserving relationships.

Chiraiya is coming soon exclusively on JioHotstar, and it is clearly aiming to spark conversations that many avoid.

Chiraiya Teaser

