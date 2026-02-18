Babil Khan has sparked speculation after posting photos of his intense Muay Thai training in Thailand. Following an intense new fitness routine, the late actor Irrfan Khan‘s son has taken up Muay Thai training, which has excited fans and left them wondering whether it’s a passion or a new role is brewing. The visuals of Babil practicing the high-impact martial art have led a speculation about whether the actor is already preparing for his next on-screen transformation, this time as an action hero.

Intricate Details About Muay Thai

Known for its sheer physical and mental intensity, Muay Thai is not a casual workout choice, and fans were quick to notice the discipline and seriousness with which Babil seems to be embracing it.

For the uninitiated, Muay Thai, also known as Thai Boxing, is a centuries-old martial art from Thailand. While Babil Khan has remained tight-lipped about whether this fitness shift is linked to a project, his fans are already celebrating the change, appreciating his efforts on social media.

More On Babli Khan’s Consistent & Focused Training In Thailand

A source close to the development shares, “Babil has been training consistently and with a lot of focus. Muay Thai requires stamina, control, and discipline. Given his newfound love for the activity, it has naturally led to people connecting the dots. Some believing that this could be prep for an upcoming role”.

With no confirmation yet but plenty of buzz, Babil’s Muay Thai training has only strengthened anticipation around his next move, proving once again that even a glimpse into his journey is enough to get his fandom talking.

