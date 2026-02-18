Salman Khan‘s father, Salim Khan, is a prominent figure in the Bollywood industry. Back in the 1970s, he and Javed Akhtar wrote the iconic screenplays for blockbuster movies like Sholay, Zanjeer, Seeta aur Geeta, and more. In his personal life, the actor-turned-screenwriter married twice.

He married Salma Khan in 1964 and had four children with her. But he remarried Helen Richardson in 1981. The veteran screenwriter has four children with Salma: three sons, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, and a daughter in Alvira Khan. So he had to inform his family that he was marrying another woman, which was not easy.

Salim Khan Told His Wife About Helen

The screenwriter didn’t want his first wife, Salma, to learn about him and Helen from media gossip and magazines. So, he himself opened up about it not only to his wife but also to his children. There were problems in the beginning, but slowly, everybody had come to terms with the situation.

In an interview, Salim Khan revealed how he had broken the news to them and how they had reacted. He recounted, “When I told her [Salma], she obviously didn’t shake hands with me and told me what a wonderful thing I was doing. Of course, we had problems, but for a very short time. After that, everything was accepted.”

“I told my children at that time, when they were very young, that they won’t understand it now but when they grow up they would. I told them, ‘I have got another person in my life. I have married her. I do not expect anything from you. I don’t expect you to love her as much as you love your mother, but I want you to give her the same respect,'” he added.

Salim Khan Credited Salma For Dealing With Everything

Salim Khan then credited Salma for taking care of everything and handling things the way she did back then. Recalling his decisions, he further admitted that these things don’t function on technicality.

He committed to it and tackled it with honesty. There has never been an issue between him and his children regarding his second marriage. He has a daughter, Arpita, with Helen.

Salim is currently facing some health issues and has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. His kids have rushed to visit him. We hope for his speedy recovery.

