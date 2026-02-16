In 2023, it was officially announced that Ranveer Singh would step into the lead role in the third installment of the Don franchise. Titled Don 3, the film would have marked Farhan Akhtar’s return to the director’s chair after helming the 2006 reboot and its 2011 sequel starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Later, NDTV revealed that the much-anticipated project was scheduled to go on floors in 2026. Given Ranveer Singh’s incredible comeback with Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster action-thriller Dhurandhar, the timing felt ideal for him to take on the mantle of Don in the iconic franchise.

However, in a surprising twist, a recent Times of India report suggests that Ranveer Singh may have exited Don 3, with the makers reportedly seeking ₹40 crore in compensation for pre-production expenses. If the actor has indeed parted ways with the project and does not return in the future, here are three Bollywood stars who could potentially take on the iconic role.

1. Hrithik Roshan

Earlier reports have suggested that after collaborating with Hrithik Roshan on Lakshya, Farhan Akhtar had initially floated the idea of rebooting Don with him. However, the project eventually moved forward with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Hrithik Roshan later made a brief cameo appearance in the Don sequel, further linking him to the franchise.

hrithik roshan as captain karan shergill in lakshya (2004), dir. farhan akhtar pic.twitter.com/NMuLM05M8D — s. (@CinemaXCricket) September 5, 2025

Given the swag, screen presence, and acting range required to pull off the iconic role, the Krrish star emerges as a strong contender to take over the mantle. If this casting ever materializes, it could mark a dream reunion between the actor-director duo and potentially set the stage for a major blockbuster.

2. Ranbir Kapoor

With critically acclaimed performances in Wake Up Sid, Rockstar, and Barfi!, along with major box office successes like Sanju and Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has established himself as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and bankable stars. His ability to balance intensity with effortless charm makes him an exciting contender for the titular role in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Moreover, since Ranbir Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar have yet to collaborate in an actor-director capacity, this fresh pairing could generate strong curiosity among audiences.

3. Amitabh Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan

If Farhan Akhtar and his team can craft a sequel that brings together Amitabh Bachchan, the original Don from the 1978 classic, and Shah Rukh Khan from the rebooted franchise, it could result in cinematic fireworks. The two legends have previously shared screen space in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, and Veer-Zaara, proving their on-screen chemistry time and again. If Farhan Akhtar manages to realistically merge the two Don universes in Don 3, it could turn into a win-win spectacle for fans and the box office alike.

Amitabh Bachchan: Shah Rukh Khan is the rage of the country he’s a superstar & loved by millions of people. He’s a very hard working actor. pic.twitter.com/KnaW9hT2aI — ѕякƒαηѕαℓмα (@SRKFanSalma_) October 1, 2017

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features!

Must Read: Dhurandhar vs Top 10 Highest Rated Bollywood Films On IMDb: No Entry For Ranveer Singh’s Film In Top 5, We Bet You Can’t Guess The #1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News