Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar has achieved many massive milestones at the box office. One of the biggest reasons behind its massive success was the excellent word-of-mouth. It also shined bright with the one of the best IMDb ratings for a Bollywood film in 2025. But where does it stand among all-time highest-rated Hindi movies? Scroll below for an interesting report!

Dhurandhar IMDb Rating (Updated)

As you read this article, a whopping 113K users have shared their experience of Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar’s film earned an impressive 8.3 out of 10 rating on IMDb. It remained better than most 2025 Indian films, including Chhaava (7.3) and Kantara Chapter 1 (8.2). The results are visible as the spy action thriller emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time in Hindi cinema.

Dhurandhar vs the top 10 highest-rated Bollywood films on IMDb

Based on the number of ratings, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail rules the list. From around 167K user ratings, it has passed the test with flying colors with an average score of 8.7. The only other film to have gained a rating of 8.5 is Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files from around 579K users.

Aamir Khan rules the list with the next 3 spots with his blockbusters, 3 Idiots, Dangal, and Taare Zameen Par, respectively.

As for Dhurandhar, it stands at the 7th spot. The ratings are expected to improve on IMDb as viewers are now enjoying Aditya Dhar’s film on Netflix. It has opened to rave reviews even in the OTT world, so the sky is the limit.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-rated Bollywood films of all time on IMDb (based on number of ratings):

12th Fail (167K): 8.7 The Kashmir Files (579K): 8.5 3 Idiots (477K): 8.4 Dangal (240K): 8.3 Taare Zameen Par (230K): 8.3 Shershaah (136K): 8.3 Dhurandhar (113K): 8.3 AndhaDhun (115K): 8.2 Gangs Of Wasseypur (113K): 8.2 Drishyam (107K): 8.2

Note: The rankings are based on ratings from over 100K users.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: O’Romeo Behind The Scenes: Avinash Tiwary Reveals Director Vishal Bhardwaj’s Unexpected Advice While Shooting

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News