Aditya Dhar’s action thriller Dhurandhar, currently available to stream on Netflix, has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India, earning a staggering ₹894.2 crores to date. Moreover, the film has collected ₹1,353.74 crores worldwide, making the Ranveer Singh-led blockbuster the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film globally, just behind Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Dangal.

The film’s massive popularity and unprecedented fan following have now translated into strong visibility for its cast and director. Several members of the Dhurandhar team have secured spots on IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Celebrities list, which is featured in the platform’s Android and iOS apps, outperforming some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry.

The film’s lead actress, Sara Arjun, has emerged as the biggest surprise in this process. The 20-year-old, who plays Ranveer Singh’s love interest in Dhurandhar, has not only surpassed the veteran actor but also director Aditya Dhar and antagonist Akshaye Khanna to top IMDb’s weekly popularity list, which highlights the most trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week.

IMDb’s Top 10 Most Popular Indian Celebrities List

Here’s a look at the Indian celebrities who have secured a spot on IMDb’s Top 10 Most Popular Indian Celebrities list this week:

Sara Arjun (Dhurandhar) Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar) Sunny Deol (Border 2) Zoya Afroz (Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web) Samara Tijori (Daldal) Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar) Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar) Shah Rukh Khan (King) Mallika Prasad (Mardaani 3) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

This week’s IMDb rankings clearly reflect the strong buzz around Dhurandhar. Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh rank ahead of Bollywood superstars like Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan, underscoring how the film’s box-office dominance and widespread acclaim have translated into massive online interest.

While Aditya Dhar and Akshaye Khanna appear slightly lower on the list, their presence alongside multiple Dhurandhar cast members highlights the film’s wide-ranging impact and the attention it has drawn across platforms.

Dhurandhar Plot & Cast

The spy thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. It also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Dhurandhar – Official Trailer

