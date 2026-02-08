Every single Bollywood film would aim to witness a glorious run like Dhurandhar at the box office. But achieving such massive heights and setting new milestones would also be difficult for Dhurandhar 2. Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller refuses to slow down despite its OTT release on Netflix. It has witnessed an impressive jump on the 10th Saturday. Scroll below for the day 65 report!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 65

One wouldn’t expect a film in its 10th week to witness growth, despite strong competition at the ticket windows. It is facing competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3, Mayasabha, and the latest arrival, Vadh 2. According to estimates, Dhurandhar earned 15 lakh on day 65. It saw an impressive 87.5% jump compared to 8 lakh garnered the previous day.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 894 crore net after 65 days. Made on a budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar has accumulated almost 4X higher earnings. A massive blockbuster!

Here’s a detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crore

Week 2 – 261.5 crore

Week 3 – 189.3 crore

Week 4 – 115.7 crore

Week 5 – 56.35 crore

Week 6 – 28.95 crore

Week 7 – 16.25 crore

Week 8 – 5.95 crore

Week 9 – 1.75 crore

Day 64 – 8 lakh

Day 65 – 15 lakh

Total – 894 crore

Will it record the highest Week 10 in Hindi cinema?

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt co-starrer had registered the highest Week 9 collection in Hindi cinema. In its 10th week, it will be competing against Pushpa: The Rise (1 crore). Considering the stiff competition, the target would be difficult, but Dhurandhar has been surpassing expectations from the word go. Fingers crossed!

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (65 days)

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 894 crore

India gross – 1054.92 crores

ROI – 297.33%

Overseas gross – 299 crores

Worldwide gross – 1353.92 crores

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

