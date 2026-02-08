After two years, Bollywood witnessed a success on Republic Day with Border 2. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty’s epic war action drama recovered its complete budget within the first 10 days. It is now aiming at the highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 16 report!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16

The third weekend began on a slow note as Border 2 fell below the 3 crore mark on Friday. There is no significant competition at the ticket windows, as Mardaani 3 is a flop and Dhurandhar has almost concluded its run. According to estimates, Sunny Deol’s film earned 4.25 crore on day 16. It witnessed a 49% jump in the last 24 hours.

The net box office collection in India has reached 330.99 crore after 16 days. Border 2 is a success, having registered returns of 55.99 crore, against its massive budget of 275 crore. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the ‘hit’ verdict once it earns double its investments. However, the 550 crore collection will be difficult to reach at this pace.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Day 15: 3.20 crore

Day 16: 4.25 crore*

Total: 330.99 crore

Aims to surpass 2025’s highest-grossing romantic film!

Border 2 is now chasing a spot in the top 15 Hindi grossers of all time in India. It needs to beat Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, which was the highest-grossing romantic film in Bollywood in 2025, with a whopping lifetime of 337.69 crore. It still needs 6.7 crore more in the kitty to achieve the milestone!

Border 2 Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 330.99 crore*

ROI: 55.99 crore

ROI%: 20.36%

India gross: 390.56 crore

Verdict: Plus

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

