Indian cinema is gearing up for its biggest box office clash in March. Yash is returning to the big screens after the massive success of the KGF franchise. He will be headlining the period gangster drama, Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s duo is coming back with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Will their head-on battle restrict them from entering the top 10 Indian openers of all time? Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Potential

The pre-release buzz is off the charts. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. It nearly entered the 900 crore club in India. There is massive anticipation for the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.

The ‘A’ certification may limit footfalls, but the bigger obstacle is the clash with Yash & Geetu Mohandas’ period gangster drama. Considering all factors, Dhurandhar 2 is currently eyeing an opening of 60 crore+. It would be competing against Stree 2 (64.80 crores) to record the #1 opening for a Bollywood film.

Toxic Box Office Day 1 Prediction

We’re all very well aware of Yash’s star pull at the box office. Toxic has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, a very smart strategy to drive footfalls from across the nation. But the box office clash with Dhurandhar 2, which will enjoy the sequel benefit, could impact the opening.

Going by the current trends, Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is looking at an opening in the 50 crore range.

Dhurandhar 2 & Toxic to miss entry into the top 10 Indian openers?

There is already a massive fight ongoing over screen count! While both Ranveer Singh & Yash’s filmmakers are refusing to back down, the big box office clash will impact both the films. For starters, they would both miss an entry into the top 10 Indian openers of all time. The minimum opening day collection required is 83 crores to beat Devara, which will be out of reach.

Check out the complete list of the highest openers at the Indian box office here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: O’Romeo Box Office: Triptii Dimri Needs Only 32 Crores To Join Deepika Padukone & Rashmika Mandanna In A Post-COVID Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News