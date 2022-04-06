Highest Indian Openers

Want to know, which top 10 movies set the box office on fire on their opening day? Below is all you need to know:
|Movie Name
|Opening Day Collection
|1. RRR
|134 crores
|2. Baahubali
2: The Conclusion
|121 crores
|3. Saaho
|88 crores
|4. 2.0
|63 crores
|5. War
|53.35 crores
|6. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
|52.50 crores
|7. Thugs Of Hindostan
|52.25 crores
|8. Radhe Shyam
|46 crores
|9. Pushpa
|45.45 crores
|10. Happy New Year
|44.97 crores
