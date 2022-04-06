Highest Indian Openers
Highest Indian Openers (Photo Credit: Poster From Movie)

Want to know, which top 10 movies set the box office on fire on their opening day? Below is all you need to know:

Movie NameOpening Day Collection
1. RRR134 crores
2. Baahubali
2: The Conclusion		121 crores
3. Saaho88 crores
4. 2.063 crores
5. War53.35 crores
6. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy52.50 crores
7. Thugs Of Hindostan52.25 crores
8. Radhe Shyam46 crores
9. Pushpa45.45 crores
10. Happy New Year44.97 crores

