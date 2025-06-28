MBC’s ongoing supernatural fantasy-based thriller K-drama, Oh My Ghost Clients, is receiving a lot of appreciation from viewers due to its interesting storyline and unique character arcs. The series features Jung Kyung-Ho, Seol In-Ah, and Cha Hak-Yeon in the lead roles. The story follows this trio and how they deal with their non-human (read ghost) clients as lawyers.

The K-drama is almost heading toward the finale episode that will premiere on June 28, 2025. As of the latest released episode, the series has garnered the highest viewership ratings, ranking in the No. 1 spot.

How Much Did Oh My Ghost Clients Score In The Last Episode?

On June 27, 2025, the K-drama saw a sharp rise in its viewership rating ahead of the finale. According to Soompi, Nielsen Korea reported that the second-to-last episode of the series earned the first position in its time slot across all platforms. It scored an average nationwide rating of 5.1 percent. This makes it the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama at night. It’s a huge win for the team.

Now, Oh My Ghost Clients K-drama is gearing up for the finale episode, and hopefully, it will end with a bang. Meanwhile, SBS’s drama, Our Movie, starring Jeon Yeo-Been and Namkoong Min, saw a slight surge in its viewership rating on the fifth episode. It collected an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent. Viewers are hoping this drama will slowly gain a decent viewership rating in the upcoming episodes.

THAT drama that i definitely need a second season of it and SO GRATEFUL kyungho actually pushed for this drama to happen IT’S SO DAMN GOOD #OhMyGhostClients pic.twitter.com/OFqcCHpRO2 — liy🐰 (@chaedaely) June 27, 2025

Why Should You Watch Oh My Ghost Clients?

If you haven’t started watching Oh My Ghost Clients, it’s time you binge-watch it. Why? Well, you get to see an incredible trio – Seol In-Ah, Jung Kyung-Ho, and Cha Hak-Yeon. While Kyung-Ho plays Noh Mu-Jin, Hak-Yeon portrays Go Gyeon-Woo, and In-Ha can be seen as Na Hee-Ju – they are Team Mujins. They are chaotic, but also know how to deliver justice with equality.

The unique storyline where labor life gets blended beautifully with the afterlife. Yes, Team Mujins actually deals with ghost clients after Noh Mu-Jin faces an unfortunate incident that prompts him to sign a strange contract with a celestial being. The contract follows the ghosts who have been wronged at their corrupted workplaces and by unjust labor laws. Now, Mu-Jin needs to help these clients, and that is his price for resurrection.

The storyline approach is quite refreshing, and the comedic timing keeps the audience interested in the plot. It’s not a regular legal drama. So, if you haven’t watched it yet, stream MBC’s Oh My Ghost Clients on Netflix now. And for those who don’t know, the last episode will premiere on June 28, 2025.

