Here we go, K-drama lovers! We’ve finally got the inside scoop on Our Movie — the lineup, the narrative, the premiere timing, and how you can binge it. This heartfelt, fresh show unites top-tier talent, and believe us, the tale is packed with emotion.
From a once-famous director trying to make a comeback to a terminally ill patient who helps bring his story to life, this one’s bound to tug at your heartstrings. Let’s jump into all the details you should catch!
Our Movie’s Cast
Helmed by director Lee Jung-heum, the script is crafted by Han Ga-eun and Kang Kyung-min. Leading the cast is The Veil and My Dearest actor Namkoong Min in the role of Lee Je-ha, a film creator facing a long pause in his career. Meanwhile, After My Death star Jeon Yeo-bin co-stars as Lee Da-eum, an actress in training who crosses paths with him. Lee Seol portrays Chae Seo-young, a high-profile name in both movies and brand endorsements. Seo Hyun-woo plays Boo Seung-won, a producer steering the behind-the-scenes filmmaking inside the plot.
Our Movie’s Storyline Outline
Our Movie revolves around Lee Je-ha, once a breakout director who rose to fame with his first movie but has since halted production for five years. Hoping to return to the director’s chair, he begins work on a love story centered around a person facing a time-limited illness.
While researching for the film, he meets Lee Da-eum, a young hospital patient battling a rare terminal condition. Despite her diagnosis, Da-eum is upbeat and well-liked by others at the medical facility. She offers her thoughts on his screenplay and gradually becomes part of the project, eventually stepping into a role on screen.
As the two develop the film, they also form a quiet bond. Both dealing with health setbacks, their connection grows while collaborating on a fictional story that begins to echo their reality.
Our Movie’s Release Info
The forthcoming South Korean series Our Movie is locked in for a June 13, 2025, launch on the SBS network. Episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST. Alongside its domestic run, the drama will stream internationally via Disney+ in select regions. The show was initially linked to tvN, but the final arrangement placed it under SBS’s programming lineup.
