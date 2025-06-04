Heart Pairing is becoming more exciting with every episode. With gripping drama and a unique concept, the South Korean dating reality show is certainly the focus of eager attention. Baited by the utmost dramatic proceedings of Episode 12, fans would now want to find out what is in store for them in Episode 13. Especially for those watching the show from India, here are all the details necessary to catch the latest one.

When & Where Will Heart Pairing Episode 13 Be Available

As per Pinkvilla, Heart Pairing Episode 13 will be released in South Korea on Friday, June 6, 2025. It is scheduled to air at 10:50 PM (KST) on Channel A and KOCOWA Plus. In India, viewers are supposed to tune in at 7:20 PM (IST). However, English subtitles will likely not accompany this version.

International viewers, including those in India, can watch the episode with English subtitles on Rakuten Viki. The subtitled version will be released on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 7:20 PM IST. Viki provides free access to the episodes; however, one might have to vote for an ad-free experience with HD quality through a Viki Pass.

What Happened In Heart Pairing Episode 12 & What Is Coming Next

In Episode 12, the story took a big turn. The second round of contract dating led to surprising new connections among the participants. A new contestant named Su Ah entered the Heart House and created a major twist. Her arrival added more confusion and tension to the already emotional atmosphere.

With Episode 13 coming up, fans can look forward to more emotional conversations, changing relationships, and possibly even heartbreak. As the finale approaches, the pressure on the contestants is growing. They must make serious choices about who they want to continue with.

Heart Pairing stands out from other dating shows with its unique format. The participants do not meet based on looks or personal talk at first. Instead, they are matched through a compatibility questionnaire. The show is set in the beautiful backdrop of Italy and is hosted by a lively panel including Choi Siwon, Lee Chung Ah, Yoon Jong Shin, Park Ji Sun, and Mimi.

If you enjoy romantic reality shows that mix emotion with unexpected twists, do not miss Episode 13 of Heart Pairing. It promises to be another emotional and exciting chapter in this journey of love.

