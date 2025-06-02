K-pop group Kiss of Life (aka KIOF) has been making headlines recently for the members’ alleged controversial outfits during Julie’s birthday livestream in April. The members (Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul) faced major backlash due to their outfits, speech, actions, and hairstyles in the livestream.

Fans’ opinions were strong as the members reportedly dressed in outfits that depicted racial stereotypes of Black people. The outfits consisted of big gold chains, cornrow hairstyles, Bantu knots, and hats. The members also attempted to freestyle and rap during the livestream, further adding to the alleged racist, stereotypical behavior.

Julie born in Hawaii said the n-word and apologized, Belle born in Seattle acting crazy, I actually liked Kiss of Life and I thought Julie’s apology was sincere but this proves that black people are just something you can make fun of but if you get blacklash your sorry pic.twitter.com/tFwEpyN8F9 — Katseye 👾 (@aekatss) April 2, 2025

How Did Kiss Of Life’s Controversial Live Stream Affect Its Activities?

Fans took the matter into their hands and began mass emailing Kiss of Life’s label, S2 Entertainment, voicing their concerns and requesting immediate removal of the video. Eventually, the label and the group came forward and apologized to the fans for hurting their sentiments. However, the fans were not satisfied.

The group was also removed from the KCON LA lineup. However, the reason for the removal was unclear. The group also lost many followers on its social media accounts, and several fan accounts were reportedly shut down following the controversy.

Cut to a month later, member Julie came forward with a direct apology on May 31 in yet another live stream. She stressed how important it was for her and the members to recognize and correct their mistake, and she also offered an apology to the Black and Latino communities. Julie said she waited with her apology until other Kiss of Life members’ birthdays were done so as not to shadow their celebrations.

julie from kiss of life addressed what happened during her birthday live. pic.twitter.com/4XqZpxqSPZ — ່ (@kiofsite) May 31, 2025

Even so, her apology drew mixed reactions from the fans. While many believed that Julie’s apology was better than those that came earlier and showed some kindness towards the singer and the group, others thought that the apology was just another gimmick to regain lost support, as the group is slated to make a comeback soon.

The fans’ opinion over Kiss of Life remains divided. The controversy has spawned renewed conversations over cultural appropriation, global identity, and respect for every culture. A now-deleted Reddit thread had launched into a detailed discussion on the matter. Several fans have moved on from Kiss of Life’s actions, but many continue to remember.

the hypocrisy in the k-pop fandom is glaring. Y’all are quick to cancel one group while turning a blind eye to the countless instances of racism, CA and offensive behavior from their own favs who often don’t even bother to issue proper apologies. https://t.co/TyrQQbTPwF — whodatb (@moonlightrdr) May 31, 2025

Which Other Recent Incidents Sparked A Backlash Against Kiss Of Life?

Julie also came under fire recently as she was featured on the track What’s Your Problem? from Red Velvet’s Irene & Seulgi’s second mini-album TILT. Fans of Red Velvet and other K-pop listeners came forward with their strong objection to Julie’s inclusion in the song.

please tell me julie is an indie undiscovered lesbian artist who seulgi is really close with and not the racist PLEASE RED VELVET I BELIEVED IN YOU https://t.co/lGQUnc9DfS — torta de morango (@tortinhasrtbry) May 19, 2025

Similarly, Belle and Natty’s feature on a TikTok with Baekhyun for his latest song, Elevator, also drew criticism. While the fans supported Baekhyun, they expressed negative thoughts over the presence of KIOF members.

To the person who runs his social media & works on his promotion for his album please inform yourself of what idols you have Baekhyun collab with have done that’s controversial. Especially since he’s touring in the US this can affect his tour & image with Westerners! — MARLENE A. (@RiskyBusinessMA) May 28, 2025

What Are Kiss Of Life’s Recent & Upcoming Activities?

Kiss of Life released a special digital single album, Kiss Road, with the single Live, Love, Laugh on May 7. However, the song failed to chalk up views in contrast to the group’s previous releases, which went viral upon release. This hit on KIOF’s popularity is touted to be a direct result of its controversial livestream in April.

The group will return on June 9 with its fourth EP, 224. It remains to be seen if the fans’ anger mellows down in time for the group’s comeback.

