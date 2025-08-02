The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Chad and Cat ending up unexpectedly stuck together. On the other hand, EJ dropped hints about big plans ahead. Marlena then questioned Rachel about the night of the shooting. Xander dined with Gwen while Brady and Sarah bonded again.

From strategy sessions and reunions to confrontations and concerns, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the daytime drama based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 4, 2025

The first episode of the week features JJ worrying with Julie. What could this be about? On the other hand, Chanel helps Felicity. Chad and Cat find themselves in a close moment. Will they give into their feelings or keep their distance? Marlena shares an emotional reunion with Sami. It’s bound to be heartfelt as she was not in town when John passed away or at the funeral.

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Chad catches Julie off guard. What is she hiding? Up next, Sarah gives Marlena upsetting news. Is this about Johnny or Xander? Cat starts training with Rafe. Will Chad find out the secret they have been hiding? Gabi bonds with Xander while Susan starts getting under Johnny’s skin.

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Abe reassures Paulina. Is this about Johnny’s courtroom battle? Gabi complains to Rafe and Leo. When EJ and Johnny discuss strategy, will they be able to find a way to probe his innocence? Tate asks Sophia for information. Will she spin more webs of lies or provide a hint of truth?

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Steve confronts Alex. Is this related to Stephanie and her recent worry? Gabi opens up to Xander. Anna surprises Tony with news about Stefano. How will he react? Johnny expresses concern to Chanel. Does he see no way of proving he was not at fault? Belle and EJ meet secretly. For what?

Friday, August 8, 2025

The final episode of the week features Belle lashing out at EJ. Did he try to do something to give Johnny an upper hand? Marlena comforts Johnny. Gabi tries to learn secrets from Xander. Will he get suspicious? Sarah shocks Brady. And last but definitely not least, Chad takes care of Cat.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Sex And The City: How Much Sarah Jessica Parker’s Salary Jumped From Season 3 To 4 Will Blow Your Mind!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News